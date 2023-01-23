Fire & Ice event benefits North Country Troopers Assisting Troops

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a Fire and Ice Celebration coming up that will benefit a group that helps service members.

Ann Marie Angus is general manager of the 1000 Island Harbor Hotel in Clayton and Randy Pound is with North Country Troopers Assisting Troops.

The event benefits North Country Troopers Assisting Troops, which provides recreational opportunities for service members who became ill or injured during their service and financial support for service members in need. The group has raised around $150,000 since it formed in 2013.

The Fire and Ice Celebration is at the hotel from 5 to 9 p.m. on February 2, 3, and 4.

It will feature ice sculptures, live outdoor entertainment, and hors d’oeuvres. Each evening ends with fireworks.

Buy tickets for the event at 1000islandsharborhotel.com. Find out more about North Country Troopers Helping Troops at nnytroopers.com.

