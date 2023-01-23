Jeffrey Lee Markham, 70, of West Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey Lee Markham, 70, of 222 State Street, died peacefully on January 21, 2023, at his daughter’s home in Rome, NY.

A full obituary will be published shortly.

Per his wishes, he will be cremated. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 11:00 am in the Lundy Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Wayne Arnold, officiating.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.  To leave a message of sympathy for Jeff’s family please visit, www.lundyfunerahome.com

