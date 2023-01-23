Man faces several charges after refusing to pull over during traffic stop

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Brooklyn man was jailed Monday after he refused to pull over for a traffic stop in Potsdam.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 34-year-old Michael Peterson refused to stop when they tried to pull him over on Lawrence Avenue in the village.

The vehicle was disabled a short time later with the help of the Potsdam Police Department.

Deputies say Peterson fled on foot but was apprehended near his vehicle.

He was charged with five counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer, and several vehicle and traffic violations.

He was arraigned in Canton town court and jailed without bail.

