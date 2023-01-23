Man faces several charges after refusing to pull over during traffic stop

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Brooklyn man was jailed Monday after he refused to pull over for a traffic stop in Potsdam.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 34-year-old Michael Peterson refused to stop when they tried to pull him over on Lawrence Avenue in the village.

The vehicle was disabled a short time later with the help of the Potsdam Police Department.

Deputies say Peterson fled on foot but was apprehended near his vehicle.

He was charged with five counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer, and several vehicle and traffic violations.

He was arraigned in Canton town court and jailed without bail.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of soldiers deploying Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield on Fort Drum. (February 2022)
Fort Drum soldiers prepare for potential deployment
Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
There are no injuries to report after a gun was fired on Winslow Street in Watertown Saturday...
Shot fired on Winslow Street, Watertown Police investigate
With parts of the Saint Lawrence River frozen over, some folks took advantage in Alexandria Bay...
It’s derby day in Alexandria Bay
What started as a backyard cornhole game with friends has now turned into a team that is...
Cornhole brings the community together to help one of their own battle cancer

Latest News

Cooperative Extension has tips for a healthier lifestyle
Cooperative Extension offers ‘New Year, New Snacks’ workshops
Wake Up Weather
Mostly cloudy with scattered snow
Police lights
St. Lawrence County man accused of stealing vehicle
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts after being sacked by the Cincinnati Bengals...
Depleted Bills produce a dud in playoff loss to Bengals