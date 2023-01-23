Michelle Renee Bowens (Smith), 52, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michelle Renee Bowens (Smith), 52, of Olive St., passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at home with family.

Services will be held privately by the family.

Michelle was born on in Watertown to parents Robert Smith and Sandra Biccum Smith. After attending Watertown High School, she worked as a nurse’s aide for Samaritan Medical Center, along with many years of private duty nursing.

She loved going tanning and shopping.

Survivors include Odell Bowens; sons, Corey and Jordan Smith; a sister, Tammy (Vincent) Renzi; a brother, Robert (Joan) Smith; two grandsons, Corey Jr. and Noel; a niece, Brittani Renzi; many cousins and a live in companion, Robert N. Lavine Jr.

She is predeceased by her parents.

Michelle loved spending time with her sons, grandchildren, family, and cooking family holiday recipes.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.