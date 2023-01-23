More snow on the way

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Area wide snow will continue overnight tonight before coming to an end by tomorrow morning.

Highs on Monday will be in the upper 20s to around 30 with a few light snow showers on and off throughout the day.

Tuesday we will see more snow showers with a little lake effect mixed in. This will provide some locations with a couple inches of snow. Highs will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Wednesday will start out dry, but as we get into the evening and overnight hours more snow will move in. Highs during the day Wednesday will reach the upper 20s.

Wednesday night snow will be on going, but as warmer air aloft moves in some locations could change over to sleet or rain before switch back to snow on Thursday.

Thursday highs will reach the lower 30s with a 90% of snow.

Friday we will start to see a lake response which will give us another chance of snow.

