More snow on the way

By Kris Hudson
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Area wide snow will continue overnight tonight before coming to an end by tomorrow morning.

Highs on Monday will be in the upper 20s to around 30 with a few light snow showers on and off throughout the day.

Tuesday we will see more snow showers with a little lake effect mixed in. This will provide some locations with a couple inches of snow. Highs will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Wednesday will start out dry, but as we get into the evening and overnight hours more snow will move in. Highs during the day Wednesday will reach the upper 20s.

Wednesday night snow will be on going, but as warmer air aloft moves in some locations could change over to sleet or rain before switch back to snow on Thursday.

Thursday highs will reach the lower 30s with a 90% of snow.

Friday we will start to see a lake response which will give us another chance of snow.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
A group of soldiers deploying Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield on Fort Drum. (February 2022)
Fort Drum soldiers prepare for potential deployment
There are no injuries to report after a gun was fired on Winslow Street in Watertown Saturday...
Shot fired on Winslow Street, Watertown Police investigate
What started as a backyard cornhole game with friends has now turned into a team that is...
Cornhole brings the community together to help one of their own battle cancer
With parts of the Saint Lawrence River frozen over, some folks took advantage in Alexandria Bay...
It’s derby day in Alexandria Bay

Latest News

WX
7 News This Evening Weather
WX
More snow on the way
WX
7 News This Evening Weather
7 day
Dry and cold on Saturday