Mostly cloudy with scattered snow

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The north country isn’t getting much snow this morning, but you could run into heavy snowfall if you’re traveling south or east.

There’s a winter weather advisory in central New York until 10 a.m., for example. Snow is also falling in the Southern Tier and Capital regions.

In the meantime, we could see snow here from time to time. It will be mainly cloudy with highs around 30.

Unorganized lake effect snow will start up overnight. Lows will be in the upper 20s.

Lake effect becomes more organized Tuesday, focusing mainly on the Tug Hill region. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

Snow is likely on Wednesday and Thursday and could be heavy at times. It’s possible we could see weather alerts Wednesday night into Thursday, but none are posted yet.

Highs will be in the low 30s Wednesday and Thursday.

It will be partly sunny with a 40% chance of snow on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Scattered snow is expected Saturday. Highs will be in the low 30s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of snow on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.