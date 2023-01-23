Ogdensburg Mayor Skelly looks to censure city councillor

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly wants to censure a city councillor after comments made during a January meeting.

Skelly is putting forward a resolution at Tuesday night’s meeting to censure Councillor John Rishe.

The resolution says on more than one occasion, Rishe has made demeaning and disrespectful statements towards staff members, with the most recent example on January 9th when he implied interim City Manager Andrea Smith failed to perform her duties as expected.

We didn’t hear back from Mayor Skelly and Councillor Rishe wouldn’t comment.

Councillor Dan Skamperle did; saying “as public officials we are reminded that we all live in glass houses so to speak. We should always try to lead and promote a healthy atmosphere in the community by being the best person we can be, learn from our mistakes, and perhaps even apologize when fitting and do better.”

Ogdensburg City Council meets Tuesday night.

