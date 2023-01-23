Phyllis M. Berry, 88, of Watertown

Phyllis M. Berry, 88, passed away at Samaritan Summit Village on Friday, January 20, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Phyllis M. Berry, 88, passed away at Samaritan Summit Village on Friday, January 20, 2023. She had been a resident there for four years.

Born on June 28, 1934 to Clarence and Mabel (Snyder) Berry, she lived most of her life on the family farm in Rodman. She graduated from Adams Center High School. After her parents’ deaths, she lived on East Main Street in Watertown until moving into Summit Village in 2018.

Phyllis was employed as a bookkeeper for many years with Stebbins, MONY in Syracuse and BOCES in Watertown. She also worked for a time at Angel’s Inn, serving as a cook and caregiver.

While at the farm, she helped her Mom and Dad care for the many foster children they opened their home to. She was a hard worker. When she had the time, she loved to travel, seeing much of the United States as well as going abroad to Scotland.

Phyllis is survived by a brother, Garry (Leona) Berry, three nieces, Sharon Rudd, Tammy Ward and Rebecca Berry, as well as two nephews, Wendell Berry and Garry Berry, II, a sister in law, Mary Berry, and several great nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, a brother, Lyndon Berry, and her cousin and best friend, Betty Marra.

Services are planned for the Spring of 2023 with date, times and location to be determined will be published at that time.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

