Robert Shambo, 80, of Watertown
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert Shambo, 80, died peacefully under the care of Jefferson County Hospice at his home on January 22, 2023, with his family at his side.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.
