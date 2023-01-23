A series of break-ins on Point Peninsula have residents on alert

TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - Point Peninsula is usually quiet this time of year. But one person has been busy sneaking into peoples’ homes and garages.

“Appears to be tall, appears to be a younger person, definitely got a distinctive walk. He wears pretty much the same clothes every time you see him on camera,” said Tony Salerno, a Point Peninsula resident.

Salerno and his wife are year round residents and are describing an intruder after a series of area break-ins. Neighbors’ security footage shows the perp wearing a mask.

“I can’t remember any time where it wasn’t safe,” said Lainie Taylor.

Taylor has campgrounds across from the Salerno’s.

She says the intruder broke into one of her unlocked buildings, with an alarm scaring him off.

“Let’s put it this way, since this happened, the door is locked and the deadbolt set, and the garage is locked and the pass from the garage in the house is locked,” said Taylor.

Taylor says nothing was stolen. Other people would only say ‘equipment’ was taken.

With an intruder around, these Point Peninsula residents say their safety isn’t their only concern, but also the safety of others that come and visit the area.

Taylor rents a cottage here through Airbnb and hopes with the security footage out there, along with reports filed with police, that an arrest can be made.

