Spring semester begins at JCC, enrollment is up

It’s dead of winter, but spring semesters are underway.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

SUNY schools started up classes Monday.

The quad at Jefferson Community College was busy as students returned to campus. At JCC, there are many things to look forward to, including the new turf field slated to be done by May.

But how is enrollment? Since last Spring, it is up 2% at JCC.

“I think students are staying home. Our transfer students back are up about 5.5% this year. Also our high school population. Our students in high school are starting to take more EDGE program classes this year than they have in the past,” said Dr. Dan Dupee, the Administrator-in-Charge at Jefferson Community College.

The Spring semester runs through May 9th.

