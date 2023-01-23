St. Lawrence County man accused of stealing vehicle

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - A Richville man is accused in a vehicle theft.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say while they were investigating a crash on the Rock Hollow Road in the town of Hermon on Saturday, they charged 35-year-old Jeffrey Bogrette with third-degree grand larceny.

Deputies say Bogrette was in possession of a vehicle that was reported stolen.

He was arraigned in Hermon town court and released.

