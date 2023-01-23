Watertown man arrested again for criminal sex acts

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man, and former Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputy, is arrested again for a criminal sex act.

46-year-old Alexander Nicholson was arrested by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, saying it’s the result of an investigation into a now 22-year-old male victim reporting abuse that allegedly happened 10 years ago when the victim was 13.

Nicholson is a registered sex offender, and according to his record online, he served 2 years in state prison after being convicted of a criminal sex act in 2011, where the victims, according to the state, were 14 and 16 year olds.

That case lost Nicholson his job with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department.

