Wellesley Island cottage a total loss after Monday morning blaze

WELLESLEY ISLAND, New York (WWNY) - A fire destroyed a cottage on Wellesley Island Monday morning.

The call came in for a fire on County Route 100-A at 11 AM when a neighbor reported seeing smoke.

Fire officials say the cottage was being gutted for renovations.

No one was there at the time and no animals inside.

It took crews only 15 minutes to put the fire out, but there wasn’t much left of the cottage.

