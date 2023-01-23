William “Bill” H. Hugo Jr., 62, of Carthage

William “Bill” H. Hugo Jr., 62, died peacefully on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - William “Bill” H. Hugo Jr., 62, died peacefully on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica. He was born on April 4, 1960, in Carthage, NY.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.

