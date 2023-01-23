William “Bill” H. Hugo Jr., 62, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - William “Bill” H. Hugo Jr., 62, died peacefully on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica. He was born on April 4, 1960, in Carthage, NY.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.

To leave a message of sympathy for William’s family please visit, www.lundyfunerahome.com

