William L. “Bill” Couchman, 90, of Three Mile Bay

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - William L. “Bill” Couchman, 90, of Three Mile Bay, NY passed away January 19, 2023 at the Samaritan Summit Nursing Home where he had been a resident since 2018.

He was born on December 6, 1932 in Rochester, NY son of Roy and Ruth (Radley) Couchman.

He entered the US Air Force on December 6, 1949 and was honorably discharged on October 15, 1953.  He received the Good Conduct Medal.

Upon returning home he was a contractor in the Rochester area before going to work for Eastman Kodak from where he retired after many years of service.

He married Carole L. Freitag on April 23, 1996. The couple purchased a summer home in Three Mile Bay and upon their retirements from Kodak moved there permanently.

Bill enjoyed working with his hands and spent many long hours rebuilding their summer home into their forever home.  He loved the outdoors and living on the water’s edge where he and his wife enjoyed watching the beautiful sunsets.

Among his survivors are his daughter and son in law, Kelly and Michael Morgott, VA; a grandson, Zachary; five stepchildren,  Kristin Deordio and Nancy Freitag, Rochester, NY; Cheri Magin, CO; Cathy Hallett, NC; and Herbert Freitag, SC; several step grandchildren.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by his beloved wife Carole L. Couchman, a son, Kyle A. Couchman, and his siblings.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter, NY.  It was his wish to be cremated and he will join his wife at White Haven Memorial Park in Pittsford, NY.

Donations may be made to the Brownville American Legion Post 0588 or Watertown Elks Lodge #496.

Online condolences may be left at the www.dexterfuneralhome.com

