Your Turn: Feedback on Watertown Golf Club, a converted jail & dancing Mel

Your Turn
Your Turn(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We share your thoughts on opening Watertown Golf Club, renovating an old jail building, and busting moves in a chair.

The city of Watertown is gearing up to open the Watertown Golf Club in Thompson Park this spring. The city hopes to have it up and running by May.

Karl Helmer: For the sake of the taxpayers, I hope that the overpriced golf course is successful.

Cullin Hartle: Plenty of cities own golf courses folks. It’s not an odd thing to have happen. It gives jobs and will eventually have a positive return on investment. The city I live in owns two of them that are wildly successful.

A Lowville couple is hoping for a state grant to help them convert an old jail to house their coffee roasting business.

Timmy Hill: Why must us tax payers pay for stuff like this

Linda Young: Great idea!! Support local business and utilize these empty buildings!!!

We shared a video on Facebook of sportscaster Mel Busler dancing in his chair. It also aired during the evening news.

Valerie Wells Mathews: Dance like nobody is watching Mel!

Maggie DeVoe: Awesome Mel! Saw this on tonight’s airing, we just loved it. Way to have fun, no matter what anyone thinks!

