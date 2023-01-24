Elizabeth M. Thompson, “Lizzie”, 54, of Akwesasne

Elizabeth M. Thompson, “Lizzie” 54, of Park Street, St. Regis, passed away on January 19, 2023 at the Cornwall Community Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Elizabeth M. Thompson, “Lizzie” 54, of Park Street, St. Regis, passed away on January 19, 2023 at the Cornwall Community Hospital.

Lizzie was born March 12, 1968 in Cornwall, Ontario, the daughter of the late Mose Neil and Philomena Mae (Cook) Thompson. She attended and graduated from General Vanier Secondary School. Lizzie previously worked at Oakes Corner Store in St. Regis and as a Personal Support Worker for the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe.

Lizzie enjoyed going to the casino and playing CKON and TOTA Bingo. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was known to be always running the roads. While her Sons were young, Lizzie enjoyed watching their sporting events.

Lizzie is survived by her children, Marcus Thompson and companion Breean Benedict of Cornwall, Tory Thompson and companion Lacey Swamp of Akwesasne; four beloved grandchildren, Xavier, Layla, Arrow and Maverik; three sisters, Theresa Thompson of St. Regis, Deedee Thompson (Leroy) of Snye, Wanda Thompson of St. Regis; two brothers, Roger Thompson of St. Regis, Joe Thompson (Joanne) of Hogansburg. Her Aunts, Janet Herne, Nancy Ransom (Cecil), Connie Cook, Uncle, Ronnie Cook (Lucille), her Goddaughter Trina Thompson and by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was predeceased by her longtime companion of 26 years, William Bruce Johnson in 2019; two sisters, Mary Jane Thompson in infancy and Viola Thompson in May of 2022.

Friends may call at Akwesasne Homemakers on Monday starting at 3:00 pm until time of service on Wednesday at 2:00 pm.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home in Massena where memories and condolences may be shared online with the family at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.