DA: Investigation into Nicholson case continues

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “We’ve had numerous interviews with our victim, and it has led me to believe that there are some other individuals that we’d really love to talk to and make sure loose ends are tied up, yes,” said Detective Carrie Mangino of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mangino was assigned the case in August 2021 and believes more victims have been subjected to sex crimes by Alexander Nicholson, who is charged with one count of Criminal Sexual Act.

According to court documents, Nicholson allegedly performed oral sex on a then 13-year-old in the fall of 2013 on a “nature trail” behind the Northland Estates trailer park in the Town of Watertown.

The documents go on to say he paid the victim money to compel him not to report the crime.

If there are more victims, the detective has a message for parents.

“What they’re telling you is very surprising, it’s very embarrassing. They might feel many different ways of grieving through this. Your position and your job is to support them, be a parent, and let us do the work,” said Mangino.

The alleged victim’s father spoke with 7 News, wishing to stay anonymous, though we verified him through police. He says his son struggles with his mental health as a result of what allegedly happened and believes there are more victims. He says his son came forward because other kids were too afraid.

It’s not the first time Nicholson has been charged. In 2011, according to the state’s Sex Offender Registry, he was sent to prison for 2 years for Criminal Sexual Act. It lists the victims as 14 and 16 years old. Nicholson lost his job as an Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputy as a result.

“It’s a different set of circumstances. There is additional charges that we’re investigating, so it just kind of depends on what shakes out,” said Kristyna Mills, the Jefferson County District Attorney.

Nicholson was released Monday without bail. The District Attorney’s Office asked for $100,000 bail but was denied.

“In New York State, the only thing that you can consider for bail is whether somebody is a flight risk. It doesn’t matter whether they’re a danger to the community or not. The court ended up feeling that he was not a flight risk, that we could not make out any indication that he would be a flight risk, and the court PTR’d (pre-trial release) him,” said Mills.

At his arraignment, Nicholson had a public defender. We reached out to that office but didn’t hear back. We also understood Nicholson may have a private defense lawyer and we reached out to that office, but we didn’t hear back.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.