Group holds pro-life vigil at Watertown city hall

Pro-life vigil in Watertown Monday night
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A group in Watertown gathered Monday night to pray for an end to abortions.

Life Right of Watertown held a respect-life prayer in front of city hall.

A few dozen people, including church leaders and community members, came out to sing hymns and offer prayer to protect all human life.

Organizers say while abortion is protected in New York, gatherings like these help to spread awareness to people across the north country.

They say voting the right people into office could one day get rid of abortion altogether.

“It’s important to be aware of the politician’s position on life issues and our state is a very, very tough state,” organizer Beti Honan said, “but we know that prayer changes hearts.”

“It’s very important that we do all we can to focus attention on supporting life in the womb and also supporting moms through their pregnancies,” the Rev. John Demo said.

One organizer says she wants mothers with unplanned pregnancies to know there are resources available to them to find a way to provide for the baby instead of getting an abortion.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of soldiers deploying Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield on Fort Drum. (February 2022)
Fort Drum soldiers prepare for potential deployment
Police lights
St. Lawrence County man accused of stealing vehicle
Michael Peterson
Man faces several charges after refusing to pull over during traffic stop
Alexander Nicholson
Watertown man arrested for criminal sexual act
You don’t normally think about where the wood goes when Bill Elliott & Sons Tree Service cuts...
Loggers say there will be a ‘huge effect” if Fort Drum’s biomass plant closes

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Alerts posted through Thursday
Ogdensburg Councillor John Rishe
Ogdensburg lawmakers nix Rishe censure
7-day forecast
Tuesday AM weather
Pro-life vigil in Watertown Monday night