Group holds pro-life vigil at Watertown city hall

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A group in Watertown gathered Monday night to pray for an end to abortions.

Life Right of Watertown held a respect-life prayer in front of city hall.

A few dozen people, including church leaders and community members, came out to sing hymns and offer prayer to protect all human life.

Organizers say while abortion is protected in New York, gatherings like these help to spread awareness to people across the north country.

They say voting the right people into office could one day get rid of abortion altogether.

“It’s important to be aware of the politician’s position on life issues and our state is a very, very tough state,” organizer Beti Honan said, “but we know that prayer changes hearts.”

“It’s very important that we do all we can to focus attention on supporting life in the womb and also supporting moms through their pregnancies,” the Rev. John Demo said.

One organizer says she wants mothers with unplanned pregnancies to know there are resources available to them to find a way to provide for the baby instead of getting an abortion.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.