Highlights & scores: Boys & girls on the hardwood

(WWNY) - High school basketball was the name of the game Monday night.

Sackets Harbor took on OFA in a boys’ non-league battle.

First quarter: Sackets Harbor with the inbounds play. Ethan Tracy with the finish for the first 2 points of the game.

OFA answers. Justice McIntyre slices his way inside for 2.

William Graveline has the steal. He goes coast to coast for the bucket.

Marcus Castine finds a lane to the basket for the Patriots.

McIntyre makes his way down low for 2.

Austin Griner with the 3-ball — all net.

Graveline stops and pops for 2.

Griner takes it to the glass and scores for the Patriots.

McIntyre follows his own shot for the bucket.

Griner for 3 more.

Final score: Sackets Harbor 65, OFA 58.

On the girls’ side, it was Indian River visiting Immaculate Heart. It’s the pass down low to Samantha Booth for the Lady Cavaliers.

Raven Marsell shoots from beyond the arc for the Warriors — all net.

Bella Davis has the basket, plus she is fouled on the play.

Marsell slices her way inside for the basket.

Abby Bombard connects from the foul line.

Indian river goes on to beat Immaculate Heart 45-35.

Monday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Cazenovia 65, South Jefferson 52

Sackets Harbor 65, OFA 58

Lisbon 88, Morristown 63

St. Lawrence Central 51, Norwood-Norfolk 17

Tupper Lake 65, Madrid-Waddington 57

Brushton-Moira 49, Parishville-Hopkinton 30

Girls’ high school basketball

Indian River 45, Immaculate Heart 35

General Brown 96, South Lewis 13

Harrisville 43, Sackets Harbor 33

Edwards-Knox 38, LaFargeville 29

St. Lawrence Central 46, St. Regis Falls 27

Salmon River 35, Saranac Lake 31

Norwood-Norfolk 52, Parishville-Hopkinton 35

Hammond 78, Copenhagen 25

Chateaugay 37, Malone 36

Madrid-Waddington 63, Colton-Pierrepont 36

High school volleyball

Carthage 3, Watertown 0

Indian River 3, General Brown 1

Boys’ high school hockey

Salmon River 5, Beekmantown 4

Girls’ high school hockey

Canton 6, Alexandria 5

