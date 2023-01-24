IHC remembers the late Sister Kathleen, a former teacher who passed this week

Celebrating the life of Sister Kathleen Mary DeBolt.
Celebrating the life of Sister Kathleen Mary DeBolt.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Celebrating the life of Sister Kathleen Mary DeBolt.

Her funeral was held Tuesday at the Sisters of Saint Joseph Motherhouse in Watertown.

Sister Kathleen was best known as an elementary school teacher for at Immaculate Heart Central, IHC.

According to staff, the beloved teacher had a penchant for planning fun activities and field trips, including one to 7 News with students.

She recently retired after a 50 year career, but she continued to stay involved.

“There’s no replacement for Sister Kathleen, but she’ll be in our hearts and in our memories of her and all the wonderful things she did. We’ll just move forward and always keep her memory alive,” said IHC Vice Principal Amy Mitchell.

Sister Kathleen passed away at the age of 72.

