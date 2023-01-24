Jean Evans, 95, formerly of Potsdam

Published: Jan. 24, 2023
Jean Evans, 95, formerly of 5 Hillcrest Drive, Potsdam, passed away on January 17, 2023 at the home of her son, (188 Orebed Road, Colton, NY).(Source: Funeral Home)

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Jean Evans, 95, formerly of 5 Hillcrest Drive, Potsdam, passed away on January 17, 2023 at the home of her son, (188 Orebed Road, Colton, NY).

Jean was born on January 4, 1928 in Tupper Lake, NY to the late Roland and Constance Matteson Dorothy. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Herschel Evans, and her sister Joy Kinz, Hilton, NY.

She is survived by her children Patti Betti (Jim), Pamela Sharlow (Ben), and Bill Evans (Becky). She had 5 grandchildren: Katie Evans Coons (Dave), Jordan Evans (Lisa), David Evans (Lauren), Evan Betti, and Makayla Sharlow Mast (Lonnie), 11 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Jean was a woman of many talents who loved her family, passed down her faith and her creativity to her children, grand-children, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She will be missed greatly, yet we know that she is rejoicing in heaven. She often said “Save your fork, the best is yet to come!”

There are no calling hours per her wishes, but the family will hold a memorial service in the summer.

Donations in her honor can be made to Helping Hands, Inc. of Hannawa Falls, NY https://potsdamhelpinghands.org/donate/ Online condolences may be shared at www.northcountrycremationservice.com.

A more complete obituary will be available soon.

