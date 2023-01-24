Leanne Moser announces re-election run for Lewis County DA

Leanne Moser
Leanne Moser(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County District Attorney Leanne Moser will run for re-election.

Moser announced Tuesday she will campaign for her 5th term.

Citing changes in the criminal justice system, Moser says in the last 16 years of doing the job, the most significant changes include the ‘Raise the Age’ law which changed the age a child can be prosecuted as an adult to 18. It was 16.

She also says bail reform is an ongoing challenge.

The District Attorney’s job in Lewis County is also linked to being the county coroner.

