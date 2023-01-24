A new taste in Watertown as Vietnamese coffee shop opens

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Take a sip from across the globe at a new coffee shop in Watertown.

Caffeine-Holic, which specializes in Vietnamese coffee, opened Tuesday in a newly renovated store-front inside the Paddock Arcade.

The coffee beans are imported from Vietnam. For 22-year-old Han Le, it’s been a dream of hers to bring a taste from home to Watertown. And for her husband and business partner, he gets to support that dream.

“It’s exciting, because so far we’ve had really good reception of our unique coffee. It’s the only place to get Vietnamese coffee around here. It’s not necessarily a relief, but it feels good to know that people like what we like as well,” said Micheal Kelleher and Han Le.

The menu includes a variety of both caffeinated and non-caffeinated coffees and teas and opens around 6:30 AM in downtown Watertown.

