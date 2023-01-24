Siena College pollster comes to JCC

Siena College pollster comes to JCC
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Does Political Polling Support or Threaten Our Democracy? That’s the topic when Siena College Research Institute director Don Levy comes to Jefferson Community College next week.

Polls from Siena College are featured regularly on 7 News.

Joel LaLone is director of the Center for Community Studies at JCC, which periodically polls north country residents. He talked about the upcoming presentation during an interview on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch his interview in the video above.

Levy’s presentation is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1 at JCC’s Sturtz Theater.

Admission is free and it’s open to the public.

Find out more at www.sunyjefferson.edu or call 315-786-2488.

