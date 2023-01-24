Tomorrow’s Health: More outdoor play, midlife exercise & lowering respiratory infections in kids

(WWNY) - Extra exercise in midlife could mean better brain health, and could more time playing outside help children who also spend a lot of time looking at screens?

More outdoor play, less screen time

In the age of COVID-19, kids have been spending more time on computers and smartphones.

A new study out of Japan indicates that more screen time at age 2 is associated with poorer communication and daily living skills by the age of 4.

The findings, to be published in JAMA Pediatrics, also show outdoor play can reduce some of the negative impacts by almost 20%.

Midlife exercise

Moderate and vigorous physical activity in midlife can help boost brain power according to new research published in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health.

Researchers found this exercise intensity level in older adults helps protect the brain from decline, whereas dropping it just 6 to 7 minutes daily and opting for light activity or sedentary behavior is associated with poorer cognitive performance.

Lowering respiratory infections in kids

A new study finds regular physical activity can lessen the occurrence and severity of respiratory infections in children.

Researchers in Poland tracked more than 100 children between the ages of 4 and 7 from 2018 to 2019.

They found that kids with higher activity levels spent fewer days sick.

