Alerts posted through Thursday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Snow is expected each day through early next week.

Lake effect snow is expected today. It starts unorganized, but will eventually settle mainly over the Tug Hill region.

There’s a winter weather advisory for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties until 7 p.m. today.

It will be windy, with gusts up to 33 mph. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Areas hardest hit could get from 3 to 6 inches.

The lake effect snow will move out of the area overnight. Lows will be in the mid- to upper teens.

Wednesday morning will be mostly dry, but snow will move in during the afternoon and stay into Thursday evening. Snow could accumulate from 6 to 9 inches.

There’s a winter storm watch for a large part of northern New York from 1 p.m. Wednesday until 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Highs will be in the low 30s on Wednesday and Thursday.

It will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of snow on Friday. Highs will be in the mid-20s.

There’s a 70% chance of snow on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

There’s a 50% chance of snow on Sunday and Monday. Highs those two days will be in the mid- to upper 20s.

