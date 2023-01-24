Zoo New York wolverine dies

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Zoo New York in Watertown has announced that its 16-year-old wolverine, Valentine, has died.

Zoo officials say they recently noticed that she was acting differently and not eating her normal amount of food.

Tests performed by a veterinarian indicated cancer, so she was euthanized. It was later confirmed she had untreatable stomach cancer.

Valentine came to the zoo in 2008 when she was 2 years old. She would have turned 17 in February. Wolverines typically live from 7 to 12 years in the wild.

Zookeepers say she had an inquisitive personality and a very healthy appetite, especially when it came to venison.

