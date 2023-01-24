Zoo New York wolverine dies

Valentine, Zoo New York's 16-year-old wolverine, has died, zoo officials say.
Valentine, Zoo New York's 16-year-old wolverine, has died, zoo officials say.(Zoo New York)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Zoo New York in Watertown has announced that its 16-year-old wolverine, Valentine, has died.

Zoo officials say they recently noticed that she was acting differently and not eating her normal amount of food.

Tests performed by a veterinarian indicated cancer, so she was euthanized. It was later confirmed she had untreatable stomach cancer.

Valentine came to the zoo in 2008 when she was 2 years old. She would have turned 17 in February. Wolverines typically live from 7 to 12 years in the wild.

Zookeepers say she had an inquisitive personality and a very healthy appetite, especially when it came to venison.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A group of soldiers deploying Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield on Fort Drum. (February 2022)
Fort Drum soldiers prepare for potential deployment
Police lights
St. Lawrence County man accused of stealing vehicle
Michael Peterson
Man faces several charges after refusing to pull over during traffic stop
You don’t normally think about where the wood goes when Bill Elliott & Sons Tree Service cuts...
Loggers say there will be a ‘huge effect” if Fort Drum’s biomass plant closes
Alexander Nicholson
Watertown man arrested for criminal sexual act

Latest News

Travel Advisory
Travel advisory issued for Lewis County
Siena College pollster comes to JCC
Siena College pollster comes to JCC
Austin Griner drives for the basket for the Patriots as Sackets Harbor took on OFA in...
Highlights & scores: Boys & girls on the hardwood
7-day forecast
Lake effect snow into the evening