Canton Housing Authority complain about trash removal change

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Residents at the Canton Housing Authority are upset over a new policy when it comes to trash removal. They’re also frustrated over what they call a lack of maintenance inside their apartments.

“They’re dealing with holes in the walls, they’re dealing with cracks, they’re dealing with a leak in the ceiling,” said resident Christina Lalonde.

We saw holes in walls and some were patched with duct tape. The head of the housing authority says maintenance workers are doing the best they can to keep up.

“We have to treat everyone the same and we have procedures for all these things. Tenants coming to the board meetings with these things have not addressed the office and that’s why they’re having problems,” said Amanda St. Marie-Wright, executive director, Canton Housing Authority.

But the larger issue that has residents upset is a change in the trash removal policy.

Residents used to be able to go down their hallways and put bags in a trash room. But starting this month, all those doors are locked and trash needs to be taken to the first floor.

Resident Pauline Nieves worries how some people may not be able to do that.

“To a lot of our residents, especially with walkers, canes, electric chairs, those have problems walking, why do we have to walk to the dumpsters with garbage,” she said.

Signs are up telling residents if they have trouble taking out the trash to see if a friend or family member could help. The housing authority is also allowing its workers to help out some residents.

“If someone has a worker, friend, family that can do it for them, great. If they feel they need that accommodation, we give it to them,” said St. Marie-Wright.

If residents have a maintenance issue or would like to apply for an exemption from the trash policy, they are supposed to contact the executive director of the housing authority.

