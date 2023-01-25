Career-Tech All-Star: Ryan Paluch

Career-Tech All-Star: Ryan Paluch
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ryan Paluch always knew he wanted to work with his hands.

The South Jefferson student studies welding at Bohlen Technical Center. He’s also this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.

He says he plans to move to Wyoming next fall for a six-month training program in pipe welding. He’s looking forward to the travel, lifestyle, and pay the profession offers.

Watch the video to see him at work and to learn more about him.

