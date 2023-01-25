Carthage wrestlers ready for tough battle for A Division title

Carthage wrestling team
By Mel Busler
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - It’s been 32 years, but it was well worth the wait for the Carthage wrestling team — a league championship tournament title.

The Comets captured the Frontier League wrestling title only once before.

Carthage won the title Saturday night at Beaver River. The win joins the 1991 Frontier League championship title in the trophy case.

The Comets had three championship individual winners: Ryan Munn at 102 pounds, Thomas Kennedy at 215 pounds, and Kamdyn Dorchester at 285 pounds.

Carthage, along with second-place finisher Indian River, missed the Section III Division 1 dual meet championship because of weather.

For the Comets, it made Saturday’s win all the more special.

Carthage now has a chance to win the Frontier League A Division regular season title Wednesday night against visiting Indian River. The Warriors have won 13 straight A Division titles.

The meet begins at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You don’t normally think about where the wood goes when Bill Elliott & Sons Tree Service cuts...
Loggers say there will be a ‘huge effect” if Fort Drum’s biomass plant closes
Hugh C. Williams Senior High, Canton
Man in custody after brief lockdown at Canton Central School
Take a sip from across the globe at a new coffee shop in Watertown.
A new taste in Watertown as Vietnamese coffee shop opens
Point Peninsula is usually quiet this time of year. But one person has been busy sneaking into...
A series of break-ins on Point Peninsula have residents on alert
Alexander Nicholson
Watertown man arrested for criminal sexual act

Latest News

The Cyclones’ Jammey Fasoon goes up for 2 as Watertown faced off against Indian River Tuesday.
Highlights & scores: Boys & girls’ action on the hardwood
Carthage wrestling team
Highlights & scores: More action on the hardwood
Rashaun Woods appointed new head coach of Tyler High
'Can't be thankful enough': Rashaun Woods addresses Tyler ISD board