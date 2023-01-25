Carthage wrestlers ready for tough battle for A Division title

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - It’s been 32 years, but it was well worth the wait for the Carthage wrestling team — a league championship tournament title.

The Comets captured the Frontier League wrestling title only once before.

Carthage won the title Saturday night at Beaver River. The win joins the 1991 Frontier League championship title in the trophy case.

The Comets had three championship individual winners: Ryan Munn at 102 pounds, Thomas Kennedy at 215 pounds, and Kamdyn Dorchester at 285 pounds.

Carthage, along with second-place finisher Indian River, missed the Section III Division 1 dual meet championship because of weather.

For the Comets, it made Saturday’s win all the more special.

Carthage now has a chance to win the Frontier League A Division regular season title Wednesday night against visiting Indian River. The Warriors have won 13 straight A Division titles.

The meet begins at 6 p.m.

