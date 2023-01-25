Charles “Chuck” A. Bushey, 68, of Ogdensburg

Published: Jan. 25, 2023
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Charles “Chuck” A. Bushey, age 68 of Ogdensburg, passed away on Thursday (January 19, 2023) at the St. Peters Hospital in Albany. A graveside service will be held in the spring at the South Russell Cemetery.

Surviving is his brother Kevin Barkley of Ogdensburg; three sisters Vivian Hammond of St. Regis Falls, Joyce (Frank) Flint of Massena and Charlene Mancini of Ogdensburg; special friends Shelly Bertrand & Mark Brossoit of Ogdensburg; along with nieces, nephews & cousins.

He was predeceased by his father Thomas Bushey; step-fathers Charles Barkley and Robert Cummings and mother Ida; a brother Martin Barkley.

Chuck was born on June 29, 1954 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late Thomas & Ida (Chambers) Bushey. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy High School in 1972 and did volunteer work for the Norwood Fire Department and the local AmVets for several years.

He enjoyed animals of all kinds, playing bingo, fishing and entertaining children.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Norwood Fire Department. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

