Charles J. Owens, 61, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Charles J. Owens, 61, of 9 Laurel Ave, unexpectedly passed away Monday morning, January 23, 2023 at his home.

Charles was born on February 23, 1961 in Bayshore, New York on Long Island, the son of Sanford L. Owens and the late Eartha L. (Robinson) Owens. He grew up on Long Island and graduated from James E. Allen High School.

Charles was a cleaner at the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino for several years and enjoyed collecting scrap, helping others, fixing cars, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren. He will fondly be remembered for joking around with his friends and family.

Charles is survived by his wife, Tina; his father, Sanford; his son, Jessie Owens; his stepchildren, Angela and Michael Mercado; his son-in-law, John Santarsiero; his grandchildren, Aubrey, Xander, and Kinsley Mercado, John Santarsiero, and Qa’Dir Holloway; his sister, Lorna Owens-Taylor; his brothers, Joe and Harold Owens; and many nieces and nephews.

Charles was predeceased by his mother and two brothers, Mike and Sanford, Jr.

Arrangements for cremation are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however there will be no local services. A celebration of his life will be held on Long Island in February

