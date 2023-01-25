GOP states sue Biden administration over new border policy

FILE - President Joe Biden is shown visiting the U.S. border with Mexico earlier this month.
FILE - President Joe Biden is shown visiting the U.S. border with Mexico earlier this month.(President Biden / Twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Twenty states with GOP attorneys general on Tuesday sued the Biden administration over a major change in immigration policy that would turn away more migrants but still allow 360,000 people to legally enter each year from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

The lawsuit, which was filed in a federal court in Texas, accuses the Biden administration of “arbitrarily” creating recent changes and overstepping its authority. Among those leading the challenge is Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has succeeded before in temporarily stopping new immigration rules under President Joe Biden.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment on the lawsuit late Tuesday.

The changes that Biden announced this month amounted to his boldest move yet to confront the arrival of migrants that have spiraled since he took office two years ago. The four nationalities that Biden addressed now make up the majority of those crossing the border illegally.

There were more than 2.38 million stops during the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, which is the first time the count topped 2 million. The administration has struggled to clamp down on crossings, reluctant to take hardline measures that would resemble those of the Trump administration.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You don’t normally think about where the wood goes when Bill Elliott & Sons Tree Service cuts...
Loggers say there will be a ‘huge effect” if Fort Drum’s biomass plant closes
Hugh C. Williams Senior High, Canton
Man in custody after brief lockdown at Canton Central School
Take a sip from across the globe at a new coffee shop in Watertown.
A new taste in Watertown as Vietnamese coffee shop opens
Point Peninsula is usually quiet this time of year. But one person has been busy sneaking into...
A series of break-ins on Point Peninsula have residents on alert
Alexander Nicholson
Watertown man arrested for criminal sexual act

Latest News

FILE - Paris Hilton, left, and Carter Reum appear at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles...
Paris Hilton becomes a first-time mom to baby boy
Reina Morales Rojas has been missing since November.
Woman has been missing from Boston since November
Prison staff work at Lee Correctional Institution, in Bishopville, S.C.. April 10, 2019. Top...
Prosecutors to Congress: Let state prisons jam cellphones
Reina Morales Rojas has been missing since November.
Advocates rally for woman missing in Boston
Parts of Texas are recovering after storms strike.
Severe weather threat moves east after tornadoes hit Texas