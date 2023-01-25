Highlights & scores: Boys & girls’ action on the hardwood
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Both boys’ and girls’ high school basketball were on the schedule Tuesday night.
In girls’ Frontier League hoops, the Indian River Warriors certainly got the best of the Watertown Cyclones.
First quarter: Allison Lamora with the dish to Bella Davis for the layup. Indian River is up by 2.
Davis then buries the trey. The Warriors lead by 5.
Jammey Fasoon finds room, baseline for 2.
Keera LaLonde finds Raven Marsell down low for the bucket.
Marsell to Lamora for the basket.
Lamora with the rebound and the basket.
Final score: Indian River 51, Watertown 22.
St. Lawrence Central was at Parishville-Hopkinton for another girls’ hoops contest.
The Larries’ Brionna Foster to Kalissa Young for inside bucket.
Jocelyn Moreau to Foster. She buries the 3, and it’s 34-20 Larries.
Gabrielle Parker with a long bucket for 2.
Mary Grace Guiney for 3. Panthers within 10.
Rylee Daoust for the breakaway lay-in.
Bailey Warren nails the 3-ball from the corner.
Daoust again for 3.
St. Lawrence Central beats Parishville-Hopkinton 88-39.
Malone visited Potsdam in boys’ basketball.
Zendann Poirier curls to the lane and sinks the 10-foot fadeaway.
Ian VanWagner to Dylan LaMora, who splashes the 3-ball.
VanWagner with a pullup 3-pointer. Potsdam leads 6-5.
Tanner Race to VanWagner for the NBA-distance 3.
Poirier to Jace Hammond who kisses glass for 2.
Skylar Gravell to Ian Mulverhill — bingo is called.
VanWagner is good for 3.
Potsdam led by as much as 8, but Malone rallied in the second half for a 68-58 win.
Tuesday’s local scores
Boys’ high school basketball
Watertown 68, Indian River 43
South Lewis 44, Copenhagen 34
Beaver River 55, LaFargeville 53
Sandy Creek 56, Immaculate Heart 33
Bishop Grimes 81, Lowville 61
Gouverneur 73, Carthage 61
Edwards-Knox 60, Alexandria 31
Malone 68, Potsdam 58
Heuvelton 62, Colton-Pierrepont 29
Chateaugay 65, Norwood-Norfolk 30
Canton 47, Saranac Lake 43
General Brown 93, Thousand Islands 48
Girls’ high school basketball
Indian River 51, Watertown 22
General Brown 84, Thousand Islands 33
Sandy Creek 52, Belleville Henderson 48
Canton 52, South Jefferson 33
St. Lawrence Central 88, Parishville-Hopkinton 39
St. Regis Falls 46, Saranac Lake 22
Hermon-DeKalb 48, Lyme 29
Lisbon 61, Colton-Pierrepont 40
Boys’ high school hockey
Tupper Lake 8, Potsdam 5
Malone 6, Plattsburgh 3
Ontario Bay 7, Immaculate Heart 1
Girls’ high school hockey
Oswego 4, Canton 1
High school volleyball
Watertown 3, South Jefferson 2
Beaver River 3, Thousand Islands 0
Boys’ high school swimming
Indian River 76, Canton 54
South Jefferson 136, Gouverneur 31
Carthage 95, Gouverneur 46
South Jefferson 129, Carthage 46
High school wrestling
South Jefferson-Sandy Creek 66, Watertown 5
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.