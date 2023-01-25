Highlights & scores: Boys & girls’ action on the hardwood

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Both boys’ and girls’ high school basketball were on the schedule Tuesday night.

In girls’ Frontier League hoops, the Indian River Warriors certainly got the best of the Watertown Cyclones.

First quarter: Allison Lamora with the dish to Bella Davis for the layup. Indian River is up by 2.

Davis then buries the trey. The Warriors lead by 5.

Jammey Fasoon finds room, baseline for 2.

Keera LaLonde finds Raven Marsell down low for the bucket.

Marsell to Lamora for the basket.

Lamora with the rebound and the basket.

Final score: Indian River 51, Watertown 22.

St. Lawrence Central was at Parishville-Hopkinton for another girls’ hoops contest.

The Larries’ Brionna Foster to Kalissa Young for inside bucket.

Jocelyn Moreau to Foster. She buries the 3, and it’s 34-20 Larries.

Gabrielle Parker with a long bucket for 2.

Mary Grace Guiney for 3. Panthers within 10.

Rylee Daoust for the breakaway lay-in.

Bailey Warren nails the 3-ball from the corner.

Daoust again for 3.

St. Lawrence Central beats Parishville-Hopkinton 88-39.

Malone visited Potsdam in boys’ basketball.

Zendann Poirier curls to the lane and sinks the 10-foot fadeaway.

Ian VanWagner to Dylan LaMora, who splashes the 3-ball.

VanWagner with a pullup 3-pointer. Potsdam leads 6-5.

Tanner Race to VanWagner for the NBA-distance 3.

Poirier to Jace Hammond who kisses glass for 2.

Skylar Gravell to Ian Mulverhill — bingo is called.

VanWagner is good for 3.

Potsdam led by as much as 8, but Malone rallied in the second half for a 68-58 win.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Watertown 68, Indian River 43

South Lewis 44, Copenhagen 34

Beaver River 55, LaFargeville 53

Sandy Creek 56, Immaculate Heart 33

Bishop Grimes 81, Lowville 61

Gouverneur 73, Carthage 61

Edwards-Knox 60, Alexandria 31

Malone 68, Potsdam 58

Heuvelton 62, Colton-Pierrepont 29

Chateaugay 65, Norwood-Norfolk 30

Canton 47, Saranac Lake 43

General Brown 93, Thousand Islands 48

Girls’ high school basketball

Indian River 51, Watertown 22

General Brown 84, Thousand Islands 33

Sandy Creek 52, Belleville Henderson 48

Canton 52, South Jefferson 33

St. Lawrence Central 88, Parishville-Hopkinton 39

St. Regis Falls 46, Saranac Lake 22

Hermon-DeKalb 48, Lyme 29

Lisbon 61, Colton-Pierrepont 40

Boys’ high school hockey

Tupper Lake 8, Potsdam 5

Malone 6, Plattsburgh 3

Ontario Bay 7, Immaculate Heart 1

Girls’ high school hockey

Oswego 4, Canton 1

High school volleyball

Watertown 3, South Jefferson 2

Beaver River 3, Thousand Islands 0

Boys’ high school swimming

Indian River 76, Canton 54

South Jefferson 136, Gouverneur 31

Carthage 95, Gouverneur 46

South Jefferson 129, Carthage 46

High school wrestling

South Jefferson-Sandy Creek 66, Watertown 5

