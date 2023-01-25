Hunter Wyatt Demers, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Hunter Wyatt Demers, precious baby boy of Robert and Erin Demers, Washington Street, Carthage, was stillborn at home on January 18, 2023 surrounded by his parents, Robert and Erin Demers; and his paternal grandfather, Robert Henry Demers, Sr.

Hunter is survived by his parents, Robert and Erin Demers; his siblings, Nicholas Robert Demers, Alyson Joyce Demers, Henry Kline Demers, Jack Joseph Mitchell Demers; paternal grandfather, Robert Henry Demers Sr.; maternal grandparents, Mark (Linda) Mitchell; maternal great-grandparents, John and Joan Mitchell; an aunt, Tina Mitchell; an uncle, William Kline Demers; a special cousin, Macy Carpenter; several great aunts, uncles and many cousins. He is predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Caroline Demers and maternal grandmother, Julie Madlin.

A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to, Make a Wish Foundation at Make a Wish America, 5005 Campus wood Drive, East Syracuse, NY 13057 or in honor of his brother, Nick, to the CdLS Foundation, 30 Tower Lane, Suite 400, Avon CT 06001 or at cdlsusa.org.

Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. Lowville. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

