JCC offers opportunities for military, military-affiliated students

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - People who may have missed the start of the spring semester at Jefferson Community College have another opportunity to jump on board with late session (8-week) classes beginning March 20, 2023. Registration is ongoing.

For military and military-affiliated students, JCC has an on-site office at Fort Drum to assist active-duty service members and a Veteran Services Office on campus to assist veterans, their family members, and family members of active-duty military.

Angie Hogan, an Army veteran and JCC’s Veteran Services educational planner, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the opportunities. Watch her interview above.

JCC also offers:

Workforce training workshops

Micro (short) credentials that lead to a digital badge

1-year certificates

Certification prep workshops that lead to industry certification (allied health, technology, human resources)

Active duty soldiers stationed at Fort Drum and their family members are eligible to apply for New York state funding (full and part-time), and JCC honors MyCAA funding for military spouses.

For more information, contact JCC’s Veteran Services Office at 315-786-2288 or the JCC office at Fort Drum at 315-786-6566 or visit SUNYJefferson.edu.

