Jobless rates inch up slightly in tri-county region

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Although they’re still low, the jobless rates in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties inched up slightly last month compared to the year before.

The state Labor Department released preliminary local area unemployment rates for December 2022.

Jefferson County’s jobless rate was 3.9 percent last month. That compares to 3.5 percent in December 2021.

In Lewis County, the unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in December, up .4 percent compared to the year before.

St. Lawrence County also saw a .4 percent increase; 3.7 percent of people were jobless last month compared to 3.3 percent in December 2021.

New York state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment stayed at 4.3 percent in December 2022.

