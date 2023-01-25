Large police presence at Tupper Lake Stewart’s Shops location

Police lights
Police lights(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPPER LAKE, New York (WWNY) - There’s a large police presence at the Stewart’s Shops convenience store in Tupper Lake.

According to state police, the Tupper Lake Police Department received a report of a suspicious male at 2:51 p.m.

Village police and state troopers responded to the scene.

State police had no further information.

However, a post to a nearby restaurant’s Facebook page said the business had to shut down early today due to a bomb threat at Stewart’s gas station.

“The roads are blocked off all around us. There is no access to the restaurant and we have no idea how long this is going to last. Everyone’s safety is most important at this time. We will tentatively reopen as normal tomorrow with our regular scheduled hours,” said the post on Little Italy Tupper Lake’s Facebook page.

Franklin County Emergency Services posted on its Facebook page that residents in the areas of Mill, Park and Vachereau streets “are being asked to evacuate or shelter in place.”

State police told 7 News no explosives have been found.

We’ll update this story when we get more details.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hugh C. Williams Senior High, Canton
Man in custody after brief lockdown at Canton Central School
You don’t normally think about where the wood goes when Bill Elliott & Sons Tree Service cuts...
Loggers say there will be a ‘huge effect” if Fort Drum’s biomass plant closes
Take a sip from across the globe at a new coffee shop in Watertown.
A new taste in Watertown as Vietnamese coffee shop opens
Point Peninsula is usually quiet this time of year. But one person has been busy sneaking into...
A series of break-ins on Point Peninsula have residents on alert
Alexander Nicholson
Watertown man arrested for criminal sexual act

Latest News

Residents at the Canton Housing Authority are upset over a new policy when it comes to trash...
Canton Housing Authority complain about trash removal change
Fort Drum biomass plant.
National Grid says it can handle Fort Drum’s energy needs
Gavel
Fired police officer takes plea deal in hit-and-run crash
WWNY
JCC offers opportunities for military, military-affiliated students