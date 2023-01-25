Large police presence at Tupper Lake Stewart’s Shops location

TUPPER LAKE, New York (WWNY) - There’s a large police presence at the Stewart’s Shops convenience store in Tupper Lake.

According to state police, the Tupper Lake Police Department received a report of a suspicious male at 2:51 p.m.

Village police and state troopers responded to the scene.

State police had no further information.

However, a post to a nearby restaurant’s Facebook page said the business had to shut down early today due to a bomb threat at Stewart’s gas station.

“The roads are blocked off all around us. There is no access to the restaurant and we have no idea how long this is going to last. Everyone’s safety is most important at this time. We will tentatively reopen as normal tomorrow with our regular scheduled hours,” said the post on Little Italy Tupper Lake’s Facebook page.

Franklin County Emergency Services posted on its Facebook page that residents in the areas of Mill, Park and Vachereau streets “are being asked to evacuate or shelter in place.”

State police told 7 News no explosives have been found.

We’ll update this story when we get more details.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.