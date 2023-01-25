Margaret M. Titus, 77, of Gouverneur, passed away on January 23, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer. (Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Margaret M. Titus, 77, of Gouverneur, passed away on January 23, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer.

Margaret was born to Donald and Doris (Putman) Whitmore and grew up on the family farm in Antwerp, NY. Margaret was a 1962 graduate of Indian River central school.

After graduation Margaret joined the U.S. Navy and was a member of the W.A.V.E.S., working for Supreme Allied Command Atlantic in Norfolk, VA.

While in the Navy, Margaret met and married her husband, Charles Titus, on April 3, 1965.

Margaret ended her military career to start a family. Margaret re-entered the workforce in 1975, working in the business office of E. J. Noble Hospital and later for St. Lawrence County Public Health, retiring in 2010.

Margaret was a talented seamstress and dressmaker, making countless custom wedding gowns. In addition, her creative talents included handmade baby afghans donated to St. Lawrence County Public Health, quilting, embroidery, and she carried on her mother’s tradition of making dishcloths for all family members at every Whitmore family Christmas party.

Margaret is survived by her husband Charles, her daughters Mary Sawyer, of Sackets Harbor, and Cheryl (Jeff) Dean, of Remsen; her grandsons Ryan Miller, Jacob Mahay, and Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Dean Jr.; her siblings Barbara Pennett, Diane Nier, Gina Connell, and Scott Whitmore; her Aunt Katie Tripp; and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents.

A spring burial and celebration of life is planned. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

