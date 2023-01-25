Mark D. Cunningham, 70, of Oxbow

Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OXBOW, New York (WWNY) - Mark D. Cunningham, 70, of CR-25, passed away at home, Friday afternoon, January 20, 2023.

Born on March 20, 1952 at EJ Noble Hospital, Gouverneur, NY, he was a son of Leland F. and Jane M. Scott Cunningham and a 1970 graduate of Indian River Central Schools.

He entered the US Air Force in May of 1971 and was honorably discharged in May of 1975.

Mark married Tena L. Epps on July 3, 1983 in Oxbow, NY.

He was a truck driver for 45+ years, working for Anchor Motor Freight, Wellesley Island, NY and various other trucking companies.

Mark was a past member of the Oxbow Fire Dept. and the Original Yanks Drum and Bugle Corp, Antwerp, NY.

He was an avid gamer and enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, golfing and most importantly, spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Tena; a son and daughter-in-law, Jacob and Rachel Cunningham, Fowler, NY; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Makala and Ryan Rice, Fort Lee, VA, and Melissa and Jason Sewell, North Ridgeville, OH; two brothers and a sister-in-law, David and Laura Cunningham, Richville, NY, and Mike Cunningham, Oxbow, NY; a sister, Donna Herman, Cary, NC; five grandchildren, Averi, Emily, Madden, Jason, Jr., and Mazen; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

