More snow in the forecast

By John Kubis
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Snow showers will end this evening but more snow is in the forecast for tomorrow. Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the teens. Temperatures will be colder in northern St. Lawrence county.

Wednesday will start off cloudy and dry. Snow will move into the area during the afternoon. Highs will be near 30.

Snow continues Wednesday night and Thursday. 6 to 12 inches of snow is expected area wide.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the 20′s.

