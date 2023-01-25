Morning Checkup: Glaucoma Awareness Month

Morning Checkup: Glaucoma Awareness Month
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Glaucoma is one of those diseases that by the time you show symptoms, it may be too late.

That’s the message from physician’s assistant Jordan Hess from Watertown Center for Sight.

He talked about Glaucoma Awareness Month during Samaritan Medical Center’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning. You can watch his interview in the video above.

He says the lack of early symptoms is why you should be tested regularly — yearly for those over 55 or 60. He also outlines some of the treatment options.

Center for Sight is at 1815 State Street in Watertown. You can call them at 315-788-6070.

