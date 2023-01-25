National Grid says it can handle Fort Drum’s energy needs

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - If the biomass plant closes on Fort Drum, what does the military post do for power?

The ReEnergy plant provides Fort Drum with all of its power.

However, the plant runs on wood waste and chips and New York state doesn’t consider that a renewable energy source.

The company says the lack of tax incentives will make the plant close by March 31.

Fort Drum will revert to National Grid for its power.

A utility spokesperson says National Grid has no concern about serving all of Fort Drum’s needs if the post returns as a full-time electric customer.

National Grid says it has invested $100 million into the infrastructure in the north country to upgrade transmission lines and enhance the resilience of its system.

