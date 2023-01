(CNN) – Oreo’s newest limited-edition cookie is stuffed with itself.

The company is calling it The Most Oreo Oreo.

The cookie has chocolate wafers stuffed with a cookies and cream filling that is thicker than the filling in Double Stuf Oreos and Mega Oreos.

The Most Oreo Oreos will be available in stores starting this week.

