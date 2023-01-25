Pasquale “Pat” Crupi, 96, of Watertown

Pasquale “Pat” Crupi, 96, Coffeen Street, Watertown, passed away, January 23, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Pasquale “Pat” Crupi, 96, Coffeen Street, Watertown, passed away, January 23, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Pat was born on August 27, 1926 in Watertown, son of Antonio and Maria (Foti) Crupi. He attended Watertown Schools and served in the United States Navy as a Seabee, he was honorably discharged.

On July 11, 1938 he married Leona Kelly at St. Anthony’s Church with Reverend Richardson officiating. Mrs. Crupi died April 17, 1997.

Pat was an Inspector of Quality Control at the NY Air Brake Co. for many years. Pat was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church, a member of the Italian American Civic Association, a Life member of the Elks lodge #496 and a member of the American Legion Post #61. Pat was a master carpenter craftsman with incredible attention to detail.

Surviving are a son, Anthony J. Crupi, Watertown, and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by four brothers, Antonio, Joseph, Philip and Antonio (Toto), three sisters, Jennie Libertore, Margaret Terezini, and Grace Haley.

An hour of calling will be held Saturday from 9-10 am at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc.. Followed by a prayer service at 10:15 am at the funeral home with an 11 am funeral mass at St. Anthony’s Church. Entombment will be in Glenwood Mausoleum with military honors.

Contributions may be made to St. Anthony’s Church, 830 Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.