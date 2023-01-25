Richard V Manning, 78, of Parishville

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Richard V Manning, age 78, of Parishville, New York passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at the Canton Potsdam Hospital. A funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Church in Colton, NY on Friday, February 3rd at 11 am with Rev. Joseph Giroux celebrant. Burial will take place in the spring at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Parishville, NY. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be calling hours on Thursday, February 2nd at the Garner Funeral Service from 4-7 pm.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.garnerfh.com__;!!M2D_dUfSiN4E!OSGRrYoca7bMwngOm7T7FJNMu2L7UgqKOfHMdteNm6cl8_dhpj41TnK1JiQCCSvVjxUF_AiSfVaT9jdiXPZUWRIMtbkPgAs_UQ$ [garnerfh[.]com] for the Manning family. A full obituary will follow soon.

