Robert Wilfred Shambo, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert Wilfred Shambo, died peacefully on the evening of January 22nd, 2023, in his home at eighty years of age.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-three years Jacqueline T. Shambo, two sons, Robert Scott, and Jeffrey Scott Shambo (wife Nickole Lea), three grandchildren, Cassandra Sue Shambo, Lacey McCabe (husband David) and Tyler Shambo, and one great-grandchild, Ava McCabe, brother Bruce Edward Shambo, (wife Ellie) and a sister, Angeline Desormo (husband Paul), sister in laws Reba and Cathleen, and beloved cat Baby. Preceded by his father Earl T. Shambo Sr., mother, Angeline LaFave Shambo, brothers, Earl T. Jr, Douglas, Roger, William, brother-in-law Sterling Conant and sister-in-law Cecilia Shambo.

Bob grew up on the family farm in Watertown and studied at Copenhagen Central School. He married Jackie in 1959 at the Lady of our Sacred Heart Church. He founded three successful businesses; ABLE Electric Company, Shambo Enterprises, and Feel Safe Door Company.

He was well known for his open-handed generosity with family, neighbors, and friends day or night. He loved spectating horse shows where he was known for his good humor and quick banter and enjoyed trail riding at Otter Creek. He was a giving father, a lifelong tinkerer, a gentleman farmer, a problem solver, and a family patriarch.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Services will be conducted at Glenwood Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family asks those who are able instead to donate to the Lewis County Humane Society.

