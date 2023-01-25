Spaziani announces run for city council

Leonard Spaziani
Leonard Spaziani(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A former Watertown lawmaker has announced a bid to return to the city council.

Leonard Spaziani announced his run Wednesday morning.

Spaziani says if elected, at the top of his agenda is finding a way for the city to keep making money off its hydroelectric plant, even after the contract with National Grid runs out in 2030.

He also says he doesn’t see eye to eye with the latest rezoning plans for the city nor does he agree with council’s behavior at meetings lately.

He served on the council from April 2021 until the end of the year. By the time he joined the board, it was too late for him to be placed on the ballot.

A write-in campaign in a crowded field of candidates was unsuccessful.

Interviewed as he was about to leave office, Spaziani told 7 News he felt he made good strides for the city in his short time on the council, helping the fire department get a new ladder truck and voting to help restore the Alteri Pool.

He also touted his willingness to always speak his mind and work with others to find the best path for the city.

In a release Wednesday, he also listed voting for the police department contract, for reinstating the assistant fire chief position, and for additional funding for Hospice of Jefferson County.

Spaziani was named to the council to replace Jesse Roshia, who resigned earlier in the year. Current council member Patrick Hickey out-polled Spaziani to finish out Roshia’s term.

Up for grabs this fall are seats held by Hickey, Mayor Jeff Smith, and council member Sarah Compo Pierce. Compo Pierce has indicated she’s considering a run for mayor.

The deadline to file election petitions is April 6.

